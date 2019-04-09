Death notices for April 10

Anthony Carroll

Anthony Carroll, 40, died April 6 at home in West Richland.

He was born in Richland, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was the owner and operator of Richland Bell Furniture in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph E. Perkins Jr.

Ralph Emerson Perkins Jr., 85, of Kennewick, died April 8 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in St. Paul, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.

He was a retired construction worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna K. Raines

Donna Kay Raines, 71, of Kennewick, died April 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Kirksville, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a bartender.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin O. Rabe

Melvin O. Rabe, 67, of Pasco, died April 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Mora, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

He was a retired painter.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela M. Robinson-Smith

Pamela Marie Robinson-Smith, 64, of Kennewick, died April 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Moses Lake, and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years.

She was a mental health counselor for Lourdes Wilson House and Carondelet.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel M. Glines

Hazel Marie Glines, 87, died April 5 at home in Finley.

She was born in Wheatland, Wyo., and lived in Finley for 82 years.

She was paste up girl for Pischel Year Books.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.