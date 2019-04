James E. Shaffer

James Edward Shaffer, 73, of Kennewick, died April 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Ironton, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.

He was a retired pipefitter and planning engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.