Death notices for April 5
Earlyne M. Bold
Earlyne Mae Bold, 79, of Richland, died April 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Grand Junction, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.
She was a retired real estate broker.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria De Jesus Barajas-Sanchez
Maria De Jesus Barajas-Sanchez, 94, of Sunnyside, died April 2 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Villa Victoria, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
She was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Julie E. Anderson
Julie Edith Anderson, 57, of Pasco, died April 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Everett, and lived in Pasco for 10 years.
She was a nurse.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Vivian N. Peterson
Vivian N. Peterson, 92, of Kennewick, died April 3 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pennsylvania, and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Rizzo
Dorothy Rizzo, 73, of Benton City, died April 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Pennsylvania, and lived in Benton City for 13 years.
She was a retired bus driver for the Atlantic Express.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
