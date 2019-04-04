Latest News

Death notices for April 5

By Tri-City Herald staff

Earlyne M. Bold

Earlyne Mae Bold, 79, of Richland, died April 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Grand Junction, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.

She was a retired real estate broker.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria De Jesus Barajas-Sanchez

Maria De Jesus Barajas-Sanchez, 94, of Sunnyside, died April 2 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Villa Victoria, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

She was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Julie E. Anderson

Julie Edith Anderson, 57, of Pasco, died April 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Everett, and lived in Pasco for 10 years.

She was a nurse.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Vivian N. Peterson

Vivian N. Peterson, 92, of Kennewick, died April 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pennsylvania, and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Rizzo

Dorothy Rizzo, 73, of Benton City, died April 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Pennsylvania, and lived in Benton City for 13 years.

She was a retired bus driver for the Atlantic Express.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

