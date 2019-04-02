Latest News
Death notices for April 3
Margaret ‘Coco’ A. Favata
Margaret “Coco” A. Favata, 63, of Kennewick, died April 1 in Post Falls, Idaho.
She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.
She was a retired caregiver.
Bell Tower Funeral Home, Post Falls, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
Rosa M. Beltran
Rosa Maria Beltran, 48, of Pasco, died March 30 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
She was born in Raymondville, Texas, and lived in Prosser before moving to Pasco six months ago.
She was an executive assistant at Wyckoff Farms in Prosser.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald A. Thayer Sr.
Donald A. Thayer Sr., 80, of Pasco, died March 29 at Toppenish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toppenish.
He was born in Bath, Maine, and lived in Pasco for 44 years.
He was a retired minister for the Compassion Center Association.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Rufino Zamora
Rufino Zamora, 84, of Pasco, died March 30 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born in La Pryor, Texas, and lived in Pasco for 51 years.
He was a retired nuclear operator at Hanford.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth M. Causey
Elizabeth Maureen Causey, 86, of Pasco, died March 30 in Pasco.
She was born in El Cajon, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 15 years.
She was the retired bookkeeper for Causey Trucking.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Teodora D. Hermosillo
Teodora De Anda Hermosillo, 84, of Prosser, died March 30 at Prestige Care in Sunnyside.
She was born in Jalisco, Mexico and lived in Prosser for 40 years.
She was a homemaker.
Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Tracy L. Carr
Tracy Lee Carr, 63, of Selah, died March 30 in Seattle.
He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He worked in residential and commercial construction.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles R. Boddeker
Charles R. Boddeker, 96, of Umatilla, Ore., died March 31 in Hermiston, Ore.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for seven years.
He was a retired teacher for the Benton City School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments