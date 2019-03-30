Death notices for March 31

Nancy A. Rousseau
Nancy Ann Rousseau, 71, of Kennewick, died March 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
She was a retired salesperson for Jared Jewelers.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary A. Newbury
Mary Ann Newbury, 60, of Spokane Valley, died March 28 in Spokane.
She was born in Guam.
She worked in government in the clerical field.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
