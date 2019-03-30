Latest News

Death notices for March 31

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 30, 2019 06:10 PM

Nancy A. Rousseau

Nancy Ann Rousseau, 71, of Kennewick, died March 27 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

She was a retired salesperson for Jared Jewelers.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary A. Newbury

Mary Ann Newbury, 60, of Spokane Valley, died March 28 in Spokane.

She was born in Guam.

She worked in government in the clerical field.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

