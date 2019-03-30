Latest News

How do you cut CO2 emissions? This strategy will be discussed at Richland talk

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 30, 2019 11:44 AM

Richland climate scientist Steve Ghan, recently retired from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, will discuss proposed climate legislation at a talk Wednesday in Richland.

Ghan will speak about the Citizens Climate Lobby plan to reduce U.S. carbon dioxide emissions by 90 percent without restricting personal freedom.

The legislation has bipartisan support and would not grow government or harm the economy, according to the Tri-Cities chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.

Ghan will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.

