Go “Out West” to see this year’s annual quilt show

About 75 Tri-City Quilter’s Guild members, their family and community volunteer work in concert Thursday morning assembling and setting up wood display frames for the 36th annual Quilt Show and Merchant Mall being held at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
An estimated 400 quilts by about 100 quilters will be part of this year’s show themed “Quilts Out West,” said event chairwoman Cheryl Sunderland.
There will be vendors, featured artists, a quilt raffle and silent auction at the two-day event beginning March 29.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments