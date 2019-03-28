Latest News

Go “Out West” to see this year’s annual quilt show

By Bob Brawdy

March 28, 2019 04:33 PM

Going “Out West” for 36th annual quilt show

Cheryl Sunderland of the Tri-City Quilter's Guild gives details about this year's 36th annual quilt show being held at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
About 75 Tri-City Quilter’s Guild members, their family and community volunteer work in concert Thursday morning assembling and setting up wood display frames for the 36th annual Quilt Show and Merchant Mall being held at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

An estimated 400 quilts by about 100 quilters will be part of this year’s show themed “Quilts Out West,” said event chairwoman Cheryl Sunderland.

There will be vendors, featured artists, a quilt raffle and silent auction at the two-day event beginning March 29.

