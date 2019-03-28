Death notices for March 29

Homer A. Jones
Homer Andrew Jones, 84, of Grandview, died March 28 in Grandview.
He was born in Natural Dam, Ark., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired laborer in construction.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Lorin E. St. John
Lorin Eugene St. John, 81, died March 26 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in Pasco since 2006.
He was a retired technician for Boeing.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Bennett
Betty Bennett, 85, of Pasco, died March 27, in Richland.
She was born in Dallas, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1962.
She was a retired computer clerk for FFTF at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Mark M. McBurney
Mark Melvin McBurney, 64, of Kennewick, died March 21 at Swedish Cherryhill Hospital in Seattle.
He was born in Modesto, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for more than 40 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, as a civilian electrician.
Funeral and Cremation Care, Seattle, is in charge of arrangements.
