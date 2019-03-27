Bridging the divide

Work continues on the new, wider replacement bridge on Taylor Flats Road over the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District’s Esquatzel Canal in Franklin County about five miles north of the Road 68 exit in Pasco.
The approximate $1.1 million construction project by Rotschy Inc. of Pasco started in late January.
Franklin County engineer Craig Erdman said harsh winter weather caused work to slow, but officials remain optimistic the busy rural roadway will reopen as originally scheduled in mid-May.
