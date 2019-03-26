Death notices for March 27

Sandra K. Day
Sandra K. Day, 65, of Pasco, died March 24 in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.
She was a retired word processor for Energy Northwest.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Frances R. Reese
Frances Roberta Reese, 95, of Richland, died March 24 in Richland.
She was born in Hiteman, Iowa, and lived in Richland since 1991.
She retired as a government civil service employee.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard D. Abel
Richard Dean Abel, 69, of Kennewick, died March 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Modesto, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was a retired Air Force serviceman.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Muraoka
Jack Muraoka, 88, of Kennewick, died March 24 in Kennewick.
He was born in Mountain View, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 63 years.
He was a retired chemical engineer at Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Citites Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rayola Wheelwright
Rayola Wheelright, 93, of Richland, died March 25 in Richland.
She was born in Moreland, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
James F. Mayberry Jr.
James Foster Mayberry Jr., 82, of Richland, died March 26 at Bonaventure Senior Living in Richland.
He was born in Chicago and lived in Mesa, Ariz., until moving to Richland 10 months ago.
He was a retired metallurgist for Inland Steel.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
