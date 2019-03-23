Vigil for New Zealand shooting victims being held in West Richland

People from all religions are gathering in West Richland Saturday night to remember the victims of the shootings at New Zealand mosques last week.
People from churches across the Tri-Cities are gathering at the Islamic Center of Tri-Cities to honor the 50 dead and 50 wounded in the pair of shootings on March 15.
The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. at the center located at 2990 Bombing Range Road. The event is open to everyone.
