Death notices for March 20

Verl E. Fluharty
Verl Elwood Fluharty, 93, of Richland, died March 18 in Richland.
He was born in Mount Ayr, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area for 65 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Gallagher
Donald Edward Gallagher, 77, of Kennewick, died March 18 at Creekstone Care Assisted Living in Kennewick.
He was born in Decatur, Ill. , and lived in Kennewick since 2016.
He was a retired quality control engineer in the nuclear industry.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey B. Olson
Jeffrey Brian Olson, 59, of Richland, died March 18 in Richland.
He was born in Vancouver, and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.
He was a craftsman.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon L. Zinsli
Sharon Lorraine Zinsli, 84, of Richland, died March 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Lidgerwood, N.D., and lived in Richland since 1974.
She was a retired executive secretary in the nuclear industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
James B. Hunlock
James Benjamin Hunlock, 65, died March 11 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Walla Walla, and lived in Pasco for 23 years.
He was a boilermaker and painter.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Gilbert E. Mohr
Gilbert Edward Mohr, 86, of Sunnyside, died March 17 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Spokane, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired teacher and principal.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Philip ‘Rick’ A. Riccobuono
Philip “Rick” Andrew Riccobuono, 87, of Richland, died March 18 in Richland.
He was born in Bloomfield, N.J., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.
He was a retired radiological protection manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Rumbolz
Mary L. Rumbolz, 77, of Kennewick, died March 18 in Kennewick.
She was born in Powell, Wyo., and lived in Kennewick for 69 years.
She retired from human resources for the state of Washington.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Janet I. (Colean) Leibold
Janet Ione (Colean) Leibold, 80, died at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Coulee City, and lived in Kennewick for 72 years.
She was a retired cook.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
