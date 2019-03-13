Death notices for March 14

Tinh Thi Phan
Tinh Thi Phan, 98, died March 11 at home in Richland.
She was born in Hanam, Vietnam, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2012.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael D. Mead
Michael D. Mead, 71, died March 9 at home in Richland.
He was born in Visalia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.
He was a retired carpenter.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley J. Boderick
Shirley Jean Boderick, 84, of Benton City, died March 12 at Life Care Center of Kennewick.
She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
William ‘Ross’ Mellor
William “Ross” Mellor, 94, died March 11 at home in Prosser.
He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
He was a retired real estate appraiser.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Esteban Veliz
Esteban Veliz, 70, of Mabton, died March 10 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and lived in Mabton for 10 years.
He was a retired counselor.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Perry
Barbara Arlene Perry, 84, of Kennewick, died March 12 in Kennewick.
She was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
