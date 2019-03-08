Deaths for March 9

Paul R. Galbraith
Paul Roger Galbraith, 58, of West Richland, died March 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in DeWitt, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
He was a construction worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Theodora ‘Dori’ Castro
Theodora “Dori” Castro, 55, of Grandview, died March 7 in Grandview.
She was born in Sunnyside, and was a lifelong Valley resident.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Alice M. Harris
Alice M. Harris, 86, of Kennewick, died March 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area for 56 years.
She was a retired office manager.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
McKinley S. Wells
McKinley S. Wells, 82, of Kennewick, died March 7 in Kennewick.
He was born in Yuba City, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
He was a retired parts manager at Russ Dean Ford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Wolkenhauer
Linda Wolkenhauer, 69, of Grandview, died March 6 in Seattle.
She was born in Prosser, and was a lifelong Lower Valley resident.
She was a retired grocery clerk.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Joy E. Gest
Joy E. Gest, 82, of Kennewick, died March 8 in Kennewick.
She was born in Gig Harbor, and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
She was a retired secretary for Rockwell.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Loretta M. McDaniel
Loretta Marie McDaniel, 80, of Kennewick, died March 7 in Richland.
She was born in LaGrande, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 40 years.
She was a retired director.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale L. Kintzley
Dale Larry Kintzley, 80, of Kennewick, died March 7 in Richland.
He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.
He was a real estate developer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary R. Heide
Mary Rose Heide, 86, died March 7 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Wyoming, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2012.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
