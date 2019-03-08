Latest News

Deaths for March 9

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 08, 2019 05:10 PM

Paul R. Galbraith

Paul Roger Galbraith, 58, of West Richland, died March 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in DeWitt, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a construction worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Theodora ‘Dori’ Castro

Theodora “Dori” Castro, 55, of Grandview, died March 7 in Grandview.

She was born in Sunnyside, and was a lifelong Valley resident.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice M. Harris

Alice M. Harris, 86, of Kennewick, died March 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area for 56 years.

She was a retired office manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

McKinley S. Wells

McKinley S. Wells, 82, of Kennewick, died March 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yuba City, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

He was a retired parts manager at Russ Dean Ford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Wolkenhauer

Linda Wolkenhauer, 69, of Grandview, died March 6 in Seattle.

She was born in Prosser, and was a lifelong Lower Valley resident.

She was a retired grocery clerk.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Joy E. Gest

Joy E. Gest, 82, of Kennewick, died March 8 in Kennewick.

She was born in Gig Harbor, and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

She was a retired secretary for Rockwell.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Loretta M. McDaniel

Loretta Marie McDaniel, 80, of Kennewick, died March 7 in Richland.

She was born in LaGrande, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 40 years.

She was a retired director.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dale L. Kintzley

Dale Larry Kintzley, 80, of Kennewick, died March 7 in Richland.

He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.

He was a real estate developer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary R. Heide

Mary Rose Heide, 86, died March 7 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Wyoming, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2012.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  