Death notices for March 8

Mary J. Hedrick
Mary J. Hedrick, 75, of Pasco, died Feb. 28 at Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco.
She was born in Kennewick, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary K. Monroe
Gary Kenneth Monroe, 75, of Richland, died March 6 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in Richland for 10 months.
He served in the Air Force and was a retired mechanic and machinist.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald D. Sleater
Gerald D. Sleater, 86, of Kennewick, died March 6 in Kennewick.
He was born in Mankato, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 70 years.
He was a retired proprietor of Ray’s Grocery.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Albert Boothe
Albert Boothe, 63, of Kennewick, died March 6 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for 59 years.
He was retired maintenance worker in the housing industry.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Mattie H. Luke
Mattie Helen Luke, 95, of Richland, died March 6 in Kennewick.
She was born in White Bird, Okla., and lived in Richland since 1961.
She was a retired loan officer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
