Death notices for March 7

James R. Ezell
James Raymond Ezell, 78, of Kennewick, died March 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Vancouver, and lived in the Tri-City area for 56 years.
He was a retired principal for the Kennewick School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Diane Aungst
Diane Aungst, 104, died Feb. 28 at home in Richland.
She was born in Brownsville, Texas, and lived in Richland for 68 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa M. Nelson
Lisa Marie Nelson, 46, of Springfield, Mo., died Feb. 12 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
She was born in Moses Lake, and lived in the Tri-City area from 1979 until moving to Springfield 10 years ago.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Frances G. Slack
Frances Gertrude Slack, 84, of Kennewick, died March 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Spencerville, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 66 years.
She retired from maintenance work at the Kennewick School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Springer
Patricia Ann Springer, 67, of Connell, died Feb. 25 in Connell.
She was born in Greeley, Colo., and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeraldine Jones
Jeraldine Jones, 79, of Richland, died March 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Wenatchee, and lived in Richland for 53 years.
She was a retired line worker for Welch’s.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Lund
Patricia Lund, 90, of Sunnyside, died March 6 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Bend, Ore., and was a longtime Valley resident.
She was a retired cook for Sunnyside General Hospital.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Feil
Walter Feil, 91, of Kennewick, died March 5 in Richland.
He was born in Bayard, Neb., and lived in Kennewick for 59 years.
He was a retired pipefitter.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard L. Lockhart
Leonard Leroy Lockhart, 66, of Kennewick, died Feb. 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for 11 years.
He was a retired forklift operator.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda L. Taylor
Linda Louise Taylor, 74, died Feb. 25 at home in Prosser.
She was born in Mount Vernon, and lived in Prosser since 1972.
She was a retired machinist at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy J. Brown
Cindy Jane Brown, 53, of Kennewick, died March 5 at Leslie Canyon Adult Family Home in Richland.
She was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
She was a hair stylist.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary A. Carpenter Sr.
Gary A. Carpenter Sr., 91, of Richland, died March 6 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
He was born in Detroit, Mich., and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.
He was a former automotive mechanic and a retired millwright at Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
