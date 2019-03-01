Kamiakin girls to play for third, Richland boys to play for fourth at state tournaments

The Kamiakin girls basketball team, ranked fourth in the Class 3A tournament, took top-ranked Prairie to overtime in the state semifinals before falling 67-62 on Friday in the Tacoma Dome.
The Braves will play the loser of the tournament’s other semifinal – Garfield and Mt. Spokane, which started at 5:30 p.m. – for the third-place trophy at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
The Braves (23-3) were neck and neck the entire way with the Falcons, as the game was tied nine times and the lead changed hands 20 times.
It took a driving layup with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation by Oumou Toure to force the overtime.
But Prairie (23-3) sank some key 3-point baskets in overtime late to clinch the win and play for the state title at 3 p.m. Saturday against either Garfield or Mt. Spokane.
The Braves outrebounded the Falcons 47-34, which included 26 offensive rebounds that were turned into 24 second-chance points.
Alexa Hazel led the Braves with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Toure finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Rylie Clark had 14 points. Senior Symone Brown added eight points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Kamiakin.
Kendyl Carson led Prairie with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Cassidy Gardner added 21 points and six rebounds.
Richland boys 83, Kentridge 59
The Richland boys bounced back from their Thursday Class 4A quarterfinal loss to Federal Way by dominating Kentridge in a consolation game.
Richland (22-5) raced out to a 30-11 first-quarter lead, and led 56-32 at intermission.
The Bombers shot 72 percent from the floor (21 for 29) in the first half.
Cole Northrop led the way for the Bombers, shooting 70 percent (14 for 20) from the floor – going 8 for 12 from the 3-point arc – to finish with a game-high 36 points.
Teammate Garrett Streufert also had a strong game, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Cody Sanderson added 12 points and five rebounds.
Owen Paznokas led Kentridge with 16 points in the Chargers’ season-ending loss.
Richland, meanwhile, has an early game – 8 a.m. Saturday – against Puyallup for the fourth-place trophy.
Connell boys drop two
The Connell boys were eliminated from the 1A state tournament on Friday with a 60-48 loss to Bellevue Christian in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
That followed a Thursday night 68-45 quarterfinals loss to La Center. The Eagles were outscored 43-22 in the middle two quarters against La Center.
Avery Seter led La Center with 28 points and eight rebounds in that game. Silas Chase paced Connell with 11 points and nine rebounds in the contest.
In Friday’s game, Bellevue Christian raced to a 17-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Ken West paced Bellevue Christian with 16 points.
Austin Smith had a big game for Connell, scoring a game-high 24 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Chase added 10 points for the Eagles.
Tri-Cities Prep girls 75, Brewster 43
Tri-Cities Prep dominated from the outset, leading 44-16 at the half, en route to the 2B quarterfinal victory at the Spokane Arena late Thursday night.
The Jaguars were set to play LaConner at 9 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game.
In Thursday’s win, sophomore Talia von Oelhoffen led Prep with 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Teammate McKenna Martinez added 17 points and five steals. Sami Emigh led Brewster with 25 points and six rebounds.
Sunnyside Christian boys 66, Odessa 49
Kyler Marsh scored 22 points and Ross Faber added 17 points and eight rebounds as Sunnyside Christian ran away from Odessa in a Class 1B state quarterfinal game Thursday night at the Spokane Arena. The Knights never trailed. Odessa was led by Ryan Moffet’s 19 points.
The top-ranked Knights were to play No. 5 Muckleshoot Tribal at 7:15 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game.
Sunnyside Christian girls 29, Selkirk 25
The Sunnyside Christian girls stayed alive in the 1B state tournament by holding off Selkirk in a game that saw both teams struggle shooting the ball.
The Knights shot just 25 percent from the floor (12 for 48). But Selkirk was worse at 15 percent (8 for 52).
Krista den Hoed had 10 points and five rebounds for SSC, which outscored Selkirk 5-2 in the final quarter to clinch the win.
The Knights will take on Mt. Vernon Christian at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4th-6th place trophy game.
