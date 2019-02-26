Latest News

Death notices for Feb. 27

By Tri-City Herald staff

February 26, 2019 05:36 PM

Linda J. Petersen

Linda Jean Petersen, 66, of Richland, died Feb. 22 in Richland.

She was born in Conrad, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

She was a retired police dispatcher for the city of Richland.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank G. Bower Jr.

Frank Gordon Bower Jr., 87, of Walla Walla, died Feb. 23 at the Veterans Home in Walla Walla.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area since 1951.

He was a retired truck driver for Cenex.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lamont R. F. Smith

Lamont Richard Frederick Smith, 92, of Richland, died Feb. 24 in Richland.

He was born in Redfield, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for eight years.

He was a retired engineer for Boeing.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Brian Messenger

Brian Messenger, 57, of Eltopia, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pendleton, Ore., and lived in Eltopia for 52 years.

He was a farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Emma M. Ames

Emma Mae Ames, 99, of Kennewick, died Feb. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Minot, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 62 years.

She was a retired dry cleaner owner and operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ann Smith

Ann Smith, 78, of Pasco, died Feb. 25 in Richland.

She was born in Sledge, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 months.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Earl M. Kahl

Earl Moss Kahl, 88, of Kennewick, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Auburn, Ky., and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  