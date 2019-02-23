Chiawana boys ousted from 4A basketball tournament

Cobi Campbell scored a game-high 17 points to lead Puyallup’s boys basketball team to a 57-42 victory over Chiawana in a Class 4A state regional tournament game Friday.
Jaeden Ingram added 15 points for the Vikings, who outscored the Riverhawks 17-5 in the second quarter to take control of the game at Auburn Mountainview High School.
Jayden Martinez was high scorer with 8 points for Chiawana, which sees its season end.
Royal boys 57, Cascade Christian 45
Royal used a 20-10 first quarter to take the lead and never look back en route to a Class 1A boys state regional victory at Ellensburg.
Royal advances to the main 1A state tournament next week, and the Knights will play at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome in a loser-out contest.
Royal will play the loser of today’s Connell vs. Lynden Christian contest.
Cascade Christian’s season comes to an end.
Freeman girls 62, Connell 42
Madison Smith scored a team-high 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Connell girls lost to Freeman in a Class 1A state regional, loser-out game at West Valley High School in Spokane.
Almira-Coulee-Hartline girls 48, Sunnyside Christina 38
Madi Candanoza scored a team-high 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Sunnyside Christian girls lost a Class 1B state regional contest to Almira-Coulee-Hartline at Cheney High School.
Gabby Isaak had 20 points and 16 rebounds for ACH, which used a 19-7 second quarter to take control of the game.
SSC is still alive in the state tournament, and the Knights will play Inchelium at 9 a.m. Wednesday in a loser-out contest at the Spokane Arena.
