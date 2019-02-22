Death notices for Feb. 23

Apolinar ‘A.C.’ Morales
Apolinar “A.C.” Morales, 90, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 21 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired truck driver for Morales Trucking and Sons.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary E. Wood
Gary Elmer Wood, 55, of Pasco, died Feb. 19 in Kennewick.
He was born in Southampton, N.Y., and lived in Kennewick for one year.
He was a retired painter.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald L. Hemsworth
Ronald L. Hemsworth, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.
He was a retired salesperson for Gerber baby food.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Aurele A. Nault
Aurele Adrien Nault, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 16 in Kennewick.
He was born in Ste-Anastasie De Lyster, Quebec, and lived in the Tri-City area for 44 years.
He was a retired pipefitter.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathie Light
Kathie Light, 70, of Kennewick, died Feb. 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired paralegal.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Edythe P. Johnson
Edythe Pearl Johnson, 95, died Feb. 19 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Jamestown, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 82 years.
She was a retired art studio owner.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
