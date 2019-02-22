Latest News

Death notices for Feb. 23

By Tri-City Herald staff

February 22, 2019 05:41 PM

Apolinar ‘A.C.’ Morales

Apolinar “A.C.” Morales, 90, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 21 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired truck driver for Morales Trucking and Sons.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary E. Wood

Gary Elmer Wood, 55, of Pasco, died Feb. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Southampton, N.Y., and lived in Kennewick for one year.

He was a retired painter.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald L. Hemsworth

Ronald L. Hemsworth, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired salesperson for Gerber baby food.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Aurele A. Nault

Aurele Adrien Nault, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Ste-Anastasie De Lyster, Quebec, and lived in the Tri-City area for 44 years.

He was a retired pipefitter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathie Light

Kathie Light, 70, of Kennewick, died Feb. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired paralegal.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Edythe P. Johnson

Edythe Pearl Johnson, 95, died Feb. 19 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Jamestown, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 82 years.

She was a retired art studio owner.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

