Death notices for Feb. 22

Jose R. Rangel Jr.
Jose Ruben Rangel Jr., 44, of Richland, died Feb. 18 in Richland.
He was born in Richland, and was a lifelong resident.
He was a chiropractor at Columbia Basin Chiropractic.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
David N. Bardessono
David Nathan Bardessono, 64, of Prosser, died Feb. 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Prosser, and was a lifelong resident.
He was a retired irrigation salesman at Bleyhl’s.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments