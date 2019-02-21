Latest News

Death notices for Feb. 22

By Tri-City Herald staff

February 21, 2019 04:52 PM

Jose R. Rangel Jr.

Jose Ruben Rangel Jr., 44, of Richland, died Feb. 18 in Richland.

He was born in Richland, and was a lifelong resident.

He was a chiropractor at Columbia Basin Chiropractic.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David N. Bardessono

David Nathan Bardessono, 64, of Prosser, died Feb. 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Prosser, and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired irrigation salesman at Bleyhl’s.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  