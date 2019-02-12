Here’s where to enjoy the snow in Tri-Cities

This is a perfect week to bundle up and get outside to enjoy the snowy outdoors — right in your neighborhood or not far away.
In each of the Tri-Cities, you can head to a school yard or any of the city parks.
The snow-covered paths are easy to find and the kids know where the sledding hills are located. Just follow the squeals. The conditions are great for activities such as winter walking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
▪ Here are city parks and public facilities that are pretty much flat with easy access and, in most cases, offer benches to sit on.
Richland: Barth Park, Oak Park, Jefferson Park, Overlook Park, Claybell Park.
Kennewick: Kennewick Parks & Recreation (Behind City Hall), 911 Memorial Park (Hildebrand), Horse Heaven Hills Park, Zintel Canyon Park, Kenwood Park, Keewayden Park, Lawrence Scott Park, Hawthorne Park, Fruitland Park, Library Park.
Pasco: Mariposa Park, Casa del Sol Park, Schlagel Park, Lucas Park, Wade Park, Chiawana Park.
▪ If you are able to drive and want to get to a park with more distance and acreage, here are other choices:
Keene Road Trail: 6 miles, Trail end points: S. Highlands Boulevard and Bellerive Drive Trail, paved.
Richland Bypass Shelterbelt Trail: 4.8 miles, Trail end points: Wellsian Way at Aaron Drive and Spengler Street Trail, paved.
Columbia Riverfront Trail (Leslie Groves and Howard Amon park through Richland, Kennewick): 7 miles, Trail end points: Port of Benton Blvd. and Richardson Rd. and Columbia Point Marina Park at Columbia Point Dr. and I-182/US 12 Trail, paved.
Sacajawea Heritage Trail (Richland, Kennewick & Pasco): 23 miles, Trail end points: Columbia Point Marina Park at I-182/US 12 (Richland) and Sacajawea State Park at Sacajawea Park Rd. (Pasco), paved.
Chamna Natural Preserve: 11 miles of trails, Trail end points: Take Aaron Drive exit off Highway 240 or George Washington Way in Richland. At Beaver Bark, head south over the overpass and turn right at the T on Carrier Street. There are two parking lots one in the middle and one at the west end of the Preserve, packed dirt and gravel.
W.E. Johnson Park: 3 miles of trails, End Points: Take Highway 240 to Van Giesen, turn west and go a quarter mile to Hall Road. Make a left and head south almost a half mile to the parking lot and trailhead, packed dirt and gravel.
Riverview Natural Preserve (Richland): 2.5 miles, Trail end points: From George Washington Way head east on Columbia Point Drive to Columbia Point Park. Columbia River. The trail wanders into the Yakima River Delta, packed dirt and gravel
Tapteal Bend and Tapteal Greenway: 1 mile, Trail end points: From Richland Take the Van Giesen exit off of Highway 240 and proceed west, just before you cross the West Richland bridge there will be a pull out on the right side of the road into a small parking area. You can also park at the north end of the property. From Van Giesen take Kingston Road north and turn left on Hyde Road. Hyde Road ends at the WDFW boat launch, packed dirt and gravel.
Horn Rapids County Park (north of Richland, also accessible from Benton City): 3 miles Trail end points: From Richland, head north on Highway 240 and go 8.3 miles. Then turn left and head west on Highway 225, about .75 miles to the Horn Rapids County Park. The parking lot is on the left. You can by taking I-82 west to the Benton City exit, and then going north 10.6 miles on Highway 225, packed dirt and gravel
▪ For those who are more ambitious and athletic:
Candy Mountain Trail: 1.6 miles, From Richland, take I-182 west and get off on Keene Road heading west and go to the new roundabout. Then head south on Arena. Just before you go under Interstate 182, make a right turn west at the trail sign on to E 669 PR NE Road. Go about a hundred yards and the parking lot is on the right, packed dirt and gravel
Badger Mountain Trails: 9 miles, Trail end points: West Trail access of Dallas Road. Canyon Trail access off Keene Road, packed dirt and gravel.
Johnson Butte: 2 miles Trail end points: Take Highway 395 south two miles south of 27th St. Take Locust Grove Exit 114 at the 397 Finley Intertie and then turn (east) to pass under the freeway. Turn right immediately, traveling south onto Bofer Canyon Road, which parallels I-82. Continue for 1.9 miles and park.
