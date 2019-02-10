11 restaurants fail Mid-Columbia health inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted 40 inspections the week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
Eleven restaurants and eateries received failing scores and will be reinspected while 13 earned perfect scores.
The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for safe food handling practices. Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow ups are subject to additional visits.
Inspectors look for issues that are most likely to cause food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control or poor personal hygiene.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Call 509-460-4205 with questions and concerns.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Baymont Inn & Suites, 4220 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Jan. 29, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding.
Circle K, 1900 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine, (30 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer present.
Coffee Town Espresso, 4298 Van Giesen St., West Richland, Feb. 1, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
El Buen Gusto, 602 Sixth St., Prosser, Jan. 30, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No person in charge available during inspection, improper hand washing, improper produce washing.
Fat Olives, 255 Williams Blvd., Richland, Jan. 29, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, bare hand contact, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Golden Palace, 1185 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 29, routine, (65 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Kindra Bistro and Café, 3300 Stevens Drive, Richland, Jan. 29, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food obtained from unapproved source, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper cooling procedure, risk control plan not being conducted as approved.
Mercy’s Pizza Taco, 524 N. Third Ave., Pasco, Jan. 28, first follow-up to routine Nov. 28 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Nuevo Amanecer, 1411 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Jan. 31, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing.
Safeway Store (Deli), 2825 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 29, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding.
Thai Baan Khun Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, Jan. 30, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery, 1015 Lee Blvd., Richland, Jan. 30, first follow-up to routine Jan. 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Baby J’s, 2243 Stevens Drive, Richland, Jan. 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Barnes & Noble Café, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland, Jan. 30, first follow-up, to routine Dec. 27 (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 7407 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 28, second follow-up to routine Dec. 18 (0 red, 0 blue)
Cinnabon, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine, (15 red, 8 blue)
Denny’s Restaurant, 1301 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 29, first follow-up to routine, Jan. 22 (0 red, 0 blue)
Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland Routine, Jan. 30 (0 red, 0 blue)
Homewood Suites, 1060 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Kagen Coffee & Crepes at Discovery Hall, 650 Horn Rapids Road, Richland, Jan. 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
La Esperanza Commissary, 417 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Jan. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2600 S. Quillan Place, Kennewick, Jan. 29, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
MyFroYo, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 1921 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Lion Richland, 802 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 30, first follow-up to routine Jan. 15 (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland Dugout Bar & Grill, 99 Lee Blvd., Richland Routine, Jan. 30 (5 red, 0 blue), Lounge (0 red, 0 blue)
Rite Aid, 1901 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
RSD Early Learning Center, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, Jan. 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Safeway Store, 1803 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan 30, Bakery, first follow-up to routine Jan. 15 (0 red, 0 blue), Deli, first follow-up to routine, Jan. 15 (0 red, 0 blue).
Safeway Store, 2825 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 29, routine, Bakery, (5 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
Sahara Pizza, 6916 W. Argent, Pasco, Jan. 28, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton St., Richland, Jan. 29, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
The Chicken Shack, 4390 Van Giesen St., West Richland, Jan. 29, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Comments