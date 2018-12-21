Mrs. Claus and her elves visit kids at Kadlec

Jennifer Little waves goodbye Friday to 1-year-old Yesenia Madrigal after delivering toys to her at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Little, of 94.9 The Wolf’s “Adam and Jen in the Morning”, and her sons Jazz and Jax Little dressed up as Mrs. Claus and her elves to deliver presents donated by the community.
Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/video.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments