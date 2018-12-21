Mrs. Claus and her elves visit kids at Kadlec

Jennifer Little waves goodbye to 1-year-old Yesenia Madrigal after delivering toys to her at Kadlec hospital on Friday in Richland. Little of 94.9 The Wolf country radio and her sons Jazz and Jax Little dressed up as Mrs. Claus and her elves delivering presents that were donated by the community to the children at Kadlec Hospital. The family has been doing this for six years. Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/video. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald