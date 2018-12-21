Latest News

Mrs. Claus and her elves visit kids at Kadlec

By Noelle Haro-Gomez

December 21, 2018 05:28 PM

Jennifer Little waves goodbye to 1-year-old Yesenia Madrigal after delivering toys to her at Kadlec hospital on Friday in Richland. Little of 94.9 The Wolf country radio and her sons Jazz and Jax Little dressed up as Mrs. Claus and her elves delivering presents that were donated by the community to the children at Kadlec Hospital. The family has been doing this for six years. Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/video.
Richland, WA

Jennifer Little waves goodbye Friday to 1-year-old Yesenia Madrigal after delivering toys to her at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Little, of 94.9 The Wolf’s “Adam and Jen in the Morning”, and her sons Jazz and Jax Little dressed up as Mrs. Claus and her elves to deliver presents donated by the community.

