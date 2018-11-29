Glass-blowing studio opens

CJ Freestone, lead artist at Prohibition Studios, shapes a glass tube mounted in a lathe at the new studio and gallery in downtown Kennewick. His mouthpiece is connected to the heated glass tube and is used to help shape it. The public grand opening is Nov. 30. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob BrawdyTri-City Herald
CJ Freestone, lead artist at Prohibition Studios, shapes a glass tube mounted in a lathe at the new studio and gallery in downtown Kennewick. His mouthpiece is connected to the heated glass tube and is used to help shape it. The public grand opening is Nov. 30. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob BrawdyTri-City Herald
Comments