These cats and dogs starred on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ You can see them in the Tri-Cities

Another “America’s Got Talent” competitor is coming to the Tri-Cities — and this one is bringing a herd of furry co-stars.
Gregory Popovich’s “World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater” is stopping Dec. 7 in Richland.
Showtime is 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St.
Popovich, who’s written books on animal training, uses rescue animals in the act.
The dogs, cats and other creatures are “all rescued from across the country and trained using positive reinforcement techniques to enhance their natural abilities,” said a news release from the show.
Popovich’s non-furry co-stars include jugglers and acrobats.
Popovich has been featured on “The Tonight Show” and other TV programs, and he competed on Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent.”
His furry co-stars are ambassadors for homeless animals in need of adoption, the news release said.
“When people see these amazing, healthy animals on stage and decide to adopt an animal from a shelter themselves, my main message has reached the audience,” Popovich said in the news release.
The Benton-Franklin Humane Society will be on hand for the Richland show.
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for children and seniors, not including service fees.
Children age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets and by calling 800-838-3006.
