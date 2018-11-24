Police searching for suspect in Highway 240 chase in Kennewick

A Friday night chase on Highway 240 ended with a crash and an hours-long search along a busy Kennewick street.
A Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a 1996 Acura heading west on the highway shortly before 8 p.m. because it was drifting across the lane, according to Washington State Patrol reports. The driver sped away but soon crashed on the off-ramp to Edison Street. He ran from the scene.
Troopers, Kennewick police and the Benton County sheriff’s deputies searched for more than an hour, including bringing a police dog to the area, but couldn’t find him.
Several people saw police gathered near the intersection of Canal Drive and Edison Street.
The state patrol did not have any further information about the driver.
Anyone with information about the driver can call the Washington State Patrol tip line at 509-249-6700 or 509-572-5161.
