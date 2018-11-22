I-82 wreck sends man to the hospital

A 57-year-old man was hurt Wednesday when he tried to make a U-turn on a highway in Kennewick and was hit by another vehicle.
Karl D. Givens of Lyle was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital after the 1:45 p.m. wreck, the Washington State Patrol reported.
An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.
He was at Highway 395 and Interstate 82 in a 1999 Honda SUV when he tried to make a U-turn and was hit by a semi-truck headed east on the interstate, the state patrol reported.
The semi’s driver, Bryan L. Davidson, 59, of Kennewick, wasn’t hurt, troopers said. Neither was a passenger in the truck.
Troopers are recommending Givens be charged with second-degree negligent driving.
Comments