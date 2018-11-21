Snow and rain in your Northwest driving forecast. Tri-City shoppers, expect to get soggy

Holiday travelers should be prepared to hit snow on mountain passes.
Those who plan to stay in the Tri-Cities and shop Black Friday sales can expect a soggy outing.
A storm system moving across the Northwest could bring rain from Thanksgiving day through Friday night in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of rain on Thanksgiving in the Tri-Cities is 40 percent, increasing to 70 percent Friday. The weekend should be mostly dry, with a chance of rain back in the forecast early in the work week.
Wednesday should have been the last day of morning fog in the Tri-Cities for the foreseeable future.
Residents woke to the third day of dense fog and a forecast of some possible freezing drizzle in parts of the Mid-Columbia.
Here’s the outlook for travelers to and from the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service:
▪ Interstate 90 west — Travelers can expect rain on Thanksgiving day.
Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches Thursday night, two to four inches Friday and one to two inches Friday night are possible at Snoqualmie Pass. Saturday the chance of snow drops to 20 percent, with rain Sunday through Tuesday.
▪ Interstate 84 east — Expect rain through Thanksgiving day, with a mix of rain and snow likely Thursday night and Friday in the Blue Mountains at Meacham.
New snow accumulation of two to four inches is possible. The chance of snow over the weekend is 20 percent, with rain possible Monday and Tuesday.
▪ Columbia Gorge — The gorge will be rainy, except for a possible break Saturday and maybe Sunday. But temperatures should be warm enough that roads will not be icy.
▪ Spokane — Rain is likely through Thanksgiving night.
Then travelers could hit some rain and snow Friday around Sprague. But the weekend should be dry until early Monday morning.when there’s a 30 percent chance of snow turning to rain.
Travelers should be sure they have a full tank of gas and a charged cell phone before they leave town, says the Washington state Department of Transportation.
Pack tire chains and be prepared for an emergency with flares, warm clothes, boots, food and water.
