Death notices for Nov. 17

Eloise M. Gordon
Eloise May Gordon, 81, of Richland, died Nov. 13 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Tri-City-area resident.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis J. McDonald
Phyllis J. McDonald, 83, of Kennewick, died Nov. 12 in Kennewick.
She was born in Toppenish and lived in the Tri-City area for 62 years.
She was the retired owner and operator of Max’s Broiler in Kennewick.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
LaMar R. Madsen
LaMar Richard Madsen, 76, of Kennewick, died Nov. 16 at Joyful Life Adult Family Home in Pasco.
He was born in Ely, Nev., and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He retired from Forest Medical and Donnmar Enterprises.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rafael G. Yanez
Rafael Gonzalez Yanez, 45, of Pasco, died Nov. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Pueblo Juarez, Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 24 years.
He was a laborer in agriculture.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Tammy L. Atkinson
Tammy Larae Atkinson, 58, of Prosser, died Nov. 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Hermiston, Ore., and lived in Prosser for 14 years.
Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty S. Forquer
Betty Sue Forquer, 84, of Prosser, died Nov. 15 at Amber Hills Assisted Living in Prosser.
She was born in Point Pleasant, Mo., and lived in the Grandview and Prosser areas since 1949.
She was a retired cook at Prosser Memorial Hospital.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Edward P. Simonen
Edward Paul Simonen, 74, of Richland, died Nov. 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Muising, Mich., and lived in Richland for 47 years.
He was a retired metallurgist for Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Chad A. Huhn
Chad Austin Huhn, 51, of Richland, died Nov. 14 in Richland.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and was a lifelong Tri-City-area resident.
He worked in sales and marketing.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jock L. Davis
Jock L. Davis, 62, of West Richland, died Nov. 14 in West Richland.
He was born in Rupert, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.
He was a retired site superintendent at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
