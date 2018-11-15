Death notices for Nov. 16

Donald R. Stubblefield
Donald Robert Stubblefield, 76, of Richland, died Nov. 14 in Richland.
He was born in Enterprise, Ore., and lived in Richland for 44 years.
He was a retired mathematician.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alva L. Ward
Alva Lyle Ward, 81, of Richland, died Nov. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Peru, Iowa, and lived in Richland for 63 years.
He was a retired metallurgist at Westinghouse.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Tom Taylor
Tom Taylor, 69, of Pasco, died Nov. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lived in Richland since 1977.
He was a retired project manager for Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
