Popular Richland cheese shop closes after owner’s death

The owner of Richland’s longtime cheese and wine shop, Cheese Louise, died Monday in Spokane.
Tamara Felton Hoover Krieger, who owned the popular shop with her husband, Bill, was 54.
Their business that opened in 2009 in Richland’s Parkway off George Washington Way is closed for good.
“She was the business,” her sister, Murphy Felton, told the Herald. She noted her sister recently hosted her Kennewick High School Class of 1983 reunion at Cheese Louise.
The Kriegers initially opened Tamara’s Gift and Teas in Walla Walla and added Cheese Louise in about 2005.
The couple found an unexpected Tri-City following when they brought their traveling booth to the Richland Farmers Market.
Felton said her sister, whose middle name was Louise, knew she needed to have a store there as well.
Felton, who was living in Nashville, said her sister convinced her to move home to the Tri-Cities to help out.
When the Richland store took off, the Kriegers closed the Walla Walla shop to focus on The Parkway. They still have a Walla Walla home..
Cheese Louise paired artisan cheeses, beer, wine and food in a comfortable space that the Tri-City Herald described as “laid-back” in a story published shortly after it opened.
The business also included a wine bar and deli and a catering business focused on wineries.
On Oct. 4, Felton said her sister was in Spokane visiting a friend when she suffered a stroke. She was taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital and later to The Chaplaincy, where she was cared for until her death.
In addition to her husband and sister, Krieger is survived by her son, Zach Hoover, sisters Chrystal Eberle and Rebecca Rojas and brothers Mike, Glenn and Russell Felton.
Friends and family plan a memorial next summer at Cannon Beach to honor her intent to celebrate her 55th birthday there.
Comments