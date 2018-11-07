Harlem Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green helps Bristol Wilson, 5, spin the basketball on her fingertip during her Tuesday morning visit to Sage Crest Elementary School in Kennewick, part of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities’ before and after school program. Green presented an anti-bullying message to a group of about 25 students. The internationally famous basketball team is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Bristol’s parents are Jennae and Trevor Wilson of Kennewick. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Globetrotters ambassador shares message with positive spin
November 07, 2018 03:33 PM
