This Pasco marching band just won a major award

Chiawana High School marching band took home top honors at a festival in Everett last weekend.
The 97-member band won the “Sweepstakes Award” at the 31st annual Puget Sound Festival of Bands on Oct. 27.
It marks the Riverhawks’ first-ever sweepstakes award at a major competition, a school district news release said.
The honor is given to the best marching band, regardless of classification.
Chiawana’s band also won for Best Overall Music, Best Overall Visual, Best Overall Colorguard, and Best Overall Effect.
“Through the use of music, movement and color, we’ve been able to have discussions with students about responsibility, uniqueness, acceptance of difference, finding their own voice and leaving their mark on this world,” said Kevin Clayton, band director, in the release. “We couldn’t be more proud of the kids and their ability to embrace the show’s message. Not only was the show’s message conveyed, it was understood and celebrated by the communities who received it.”
The band’s performance was called, “Just Another Brick,” and included music from Dmitri Shostakovich and Pink Floyd.
“The show also included short audio segments from defining moments in American history, including former President Ronald Reagan’s memorable speech at the Berlin Wall in 1987,” the news release said.
Pasco High’s marching band also competed, finishing fifth overall. The percussion section won a first place award.
