How you can help West Richland police help others

You can help West Richland police help others.
The department recently joined it’s neighbors in Kennewick and Richland in creating a Community Care Fund. The fund takes the pressure off of officers who often discover people in dire circumstances when they are responding to calls.
“It happens all of the time,” West Richland Police Chief Ben Majetich said. “We’ll go to a domestic and we’ll be in a home with no food. ... A lot of times officers were taking money out of their pockets.”
A pair of donors saw the similar program organized by the Kennewick Police Foundation and donated $12,500 to begin one in West Richland about a year and a half ago, the chief said. With the help of a citizen’s board, they were able to put it together.
Anyone looking to make a donation can contact the West Richland Community Care Foundation at wrcommunitycare@gmail.com.
The foundation follows an announcement of plans for the Richland Police Foundation earlier this year. Part of the foundation’s mission is to create a community care fund.
