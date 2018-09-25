Crews work on the Duportail Bridge on Tuesday on the north shore of the Yakima River in Richland. They have until Sept. 30 to finish the foundation footings in the river to coincide with minimal fish and spawning activity. The temporary rock berm in the river is serving as a construction platform. The $38 million project is scheduled to open in 2020.
Spanning the Yakima River

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

September 25, 2018 04:51 PM

Construction crews work on the Duportail Bridge on Tuesday morning on the north shoreline of the Yakima River in Richland.

Workers have until Sept. 30 to finish the foundation footings that rest in the river, a window timed to coincide with minimal fish and spawning activity.

Pete Rogalsky, Richland public works director, shares details about the start of the $25 million Duportail Bridge project. The bridge is designed link Richland's waterfront, central business district and south Richland's Queensgate area.

The temporary rock berm in the river is serving as a construction platform.

The estimated $38 million project to link Richland’s waterfront, central business district and Queensgate areas is scheduled to open in 2020.

