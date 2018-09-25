Spanning the Yakima River

Construction crews work on the Duportail Bridge on Tuesday morning on the north shoreline of the Yakima River in Richland.
Workers have until Sept. 30 to finish the foundation footings that rest in the river, a window timed to coincide with minimal fish and spawning activity.
The temporary rock berm in the river is serving as a construction platform.
The estimated $38 million project to link Richland’s waterfront, central business district and Queensgate areas is scheduled to open in 2020.
