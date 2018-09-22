It’s the only concert of its kind anywhere in the world. And it’s happening in the Tri-Cities

The B reactor certainty wasn’t designed as a performance space.
The world’s first full-scale nuclear reactor, it was built in secret in the 1940s as part of the Manhattan Project and produced plutonium for the “Fat Man” atomic bomb.
But a surprising truth has emerged since it’s been de-commissioned: Its high ceilings and hard, reflective surfaces make it ideal for singing.
“It creates cathedral-like acoustics,” said Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers. “We refer to it as, ‘The Cathedral of the Nuclear Age.’ ”
The group plans a weekend of performances there, Sept. 28-30, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project. The public is invited.
The show is the choir’s third annual concert at the historic Hanford site, which is part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.
Because of the limited seating, unusual logistics — concert-goers take a bus to the site — and the unique chance to take in an artistic performance in that unlikely place, tickets must be purchased in advance and go fast.
They’re available at www.mcmastersingers.org.
As always, Raffa has designed the B reactor performance to acknowledge and reflect the site’s place in history.
“We want to look through an unbiased historical lens and remind people, ‘This is what happened. We leave it up to you to decide what was right, what was wrong, but more importantly, what do we do now? What are the lessons learned? What do we do today and into the future, coming out of that history?’ ” he said.
The concert includes Stravinsky’s arrangement of “The Star Spangled Banner,” the opening chorus of John Adams’ opera “Doctor Atomic,” Francis Poulenc’s “Un Soir de Neige,” Benjamin Britten’s “Holy Sonnets of John Donne” featuring tenor soloist Jason Wickson, and Ligeti’s “Lux Aeterna” from the film “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
The theme is “Song of Democracy.”
Raffa said it’s not to be missed.
“Because we live here, I think that people forget the significance of the B reactor itself. We are the only choir in the world that’s performed in a de-commissioned nuclear reactor. This is a world class experience that you can only get here,” he said.
The Sept. 28 and 30 performances cost $100 and include dinner, with an optional add-on fee for beer and wine service. Those shows are for people 21 and older.
The Sept. 29 performance is $75 and includes heavy appetizers.
Catering is by Ethos Bakery & Cafe.
All performances include bus transportation, and a portion of each ticket goes to support the Hanford Unit of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.
For more information, call 509-460-1766, email info@mcmastersingers.org or go to www.mcmastersingers.org.
