Kennewick shooting victim calls 911 to dispatch first responders

Kennewick Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at Underwood Park that left an 18-year-old male with a leg injury.
The victim was able to call emergency dispatch to report he had been shot and officers responding to the of 2000 block of West 7th Avenue found him in his vehicle.
The male was transported to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, according to police.
Investigators do not yet have information on possible suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org.
