British Army gives Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
Kennewick Police scour hit-and-run scene for clues

Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department shares preliminary details about a hit-and-run collision involving a Kamiakin High junior. The 17-year old pedestrian is critically injured and investigators are searching for clues.

