Here’s why the cable bridge will be lit up in teal tonight

The cable bridge spanning the Columbia River will be lit up in teal in September to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.
A lighting ceremony is tonight on the deck of Clover Island Inn in Kennewick.
It’ll run from 7 to 9 p.m., with the lighting at dusk.
Teal is the color associated with ovarian cancer, and September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
The bridge lighting tradition was spearheaded by the late Kay Kerbyson, who became an advocate after her own ovarian cancer diagnosis. She died in 2016.
Ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecologic cancer. The five-year survival rate is high when the cancer is found early, but many cases aren’t caught until the more advanced stages. More information: More information: cancer.org/cancer/ovarian-cancer.html.
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is sponsoring the bridge lighting with Ovary Achievers.
Clover Island Inn is at 435 N Clover Island Drive.
Comments