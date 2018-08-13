Satellite images show smoke drifting over Washington, Idaho from British Columbia wildfires
A heavy haze of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia hangs over northwest Washington Monday, August 13. Northwest Clean Air officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if possible. About 600 active fires are burning in B.C.
Kennewick's Gary McCourt shares how the weekend's brush fire fiercely consumed his metal shop building filled with tools and antiques from his family's farm. Four vintage Ford Mustangs and a motorcycle were saved before the flames arrived.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Benton Prosecutor Andy Miller addresses Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner about an order to assess the mental health of alleged WinCo shooter Matthew McQuin. Spanner signed the order while McQuin was present in the courtroom.
A Richland man is charged in Benton County District Court with abusing a 25-year-old man who has cerebral palsy and cannot walk, see or speak. The man had been the patient’s caregiver for 10 years when he was caught on security cameras in the home.