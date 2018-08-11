Fire forces evacuations in south Kennewick

Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Benton Prosecutor Andy Miller addresses Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner about an order to assess the mental health of alleged WinCo shooter Matthew McQuin. Spanner signed the order while McQuin was present in the courtroom.
A Richland man is charged in Benton County District Court with abusing a 25-year-old man who has cerebral palsy and cannot walk, see or speak. The man had been the patient’s caregiver for 10 years when he was caught on security cameras in the home.
Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.