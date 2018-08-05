Black Dolly sings Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.
The National Weather Service shows in this short video the predicted flow of smoke from wildfires burning to the north and south of the Tri-Cities. The smoke will blow east to blanket Idaho and parts of Montana, the weather service forecasted.
DOE's Richland Operations Office and contractor Washington Closure Hanford remove chromium contamination near the Columbia River and Hanford's D Reactor. Workers excavated 2.2 million tons of material from waste sites.
U.S. Air Force Capt. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander/pilot, performs a vertical-540 maneuver over the Ohio River during Thunder Over Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, April 21, 2018.