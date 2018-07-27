Latest News

1 hurt in Interstate 182 pileup in Pasco

By Cameron Probert

July 27, 2018 08:00 PM

Pasco, WA

One person had minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash that slowed Interstate 182 traffic Friday morning.

Jesus L. Baltazar-Landa, 37, of Pasco, was following a car in a Dodge Neon in the eastbound lanes of the Interstate.

Traffic between 20th and Fourth avenues slowed around 6:45 a.m., and he hit the car in front of him, the Washington State Patrol said.

Baltazar-Landa then crashed with a Chrysler 200, which then veered into the left lane and hit a semi.

Baltazar-Landa was treated at Lourdes Medical Center, the Washington State Patrol said.

None of the other drivers were injured in the pile up.

No charges have yet been filed.

