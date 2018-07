Michael Jarrett, 4, slides down Mr. Twister, a 28-foot water slide, on a hot Wednesday morning in Splash Down Cove at the Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick. Michael was with his mother, Michelle Jarrett of Richland. Thursday’s high will be 98 degrees in Kennewick, according to the weather service. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald