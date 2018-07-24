Tri-Cities job market heats up with the weather

The Tri-Cities’ unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in June, traditionally one of the best months of the year for jobs in Eastern Washington.
The June employment rate was comparable to the 4.8 percent level recorded last year and down from 5.2 percent in May, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures released Tuesday by the state Employment Security Department.
The civilian labor force was slightly smaller than a year ago, with 145,379 eligible workers, down from 145,454. There were 7,079 people unemployed in June, slightly more than the 7,002 a year ago.
Construction, a reliable driver of the local economy in recent years, employed 10,000 workers in June — 1,000 more than a year ago.
Education and health services employed 16,200, which was 700 more than a year ago.
Leisure and hospitality employed 12,200, 300 more than a year ago.
Local, state and federal government employed 20,400, 100 more than a year ago.
Washington’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, compared to 4.6 percent the prior year and 4.4 percent in May.
Comments