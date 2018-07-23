Pasco shooting suspect in custody after three victims escape uninjured

A 24-year-old Pasco man is in custody after police say he shot at three people Sunday outside a car dealership on Court Street near Road 32.
Pasco Police responded to West Coast Auto Dealers around noon after receiving reports of shots fired.
The suspect was gone but officers found three uninjured victims and one damaged vehicle.
Officers later apprehended Jose Valdez of Pasco.
Officials say he had a loaded firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Valdez is currently a on a 72-hour hold for three counts of assault at the Franklin County Jail.
Officers say the incident had nothing to do with the dealership.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
