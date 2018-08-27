Here’s how to safely navigate a traffic roundabout

Washington State Department of Transportation shows you how to drive in a roundabout.
Fatal motorcycle collision site in Kennewick

A motorcyclist died and a woman is in jail after a crash at West Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street. Kennewick police believe Katie L. Summers, 28, was allegedly drunk or on drugs when she turned in front of motorcycle rider Leonel Z. Birrueta, 31.