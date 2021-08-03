More townhomes now under construction in a Tri-Cities hot spot

A new phase of construction has started on three-bedroom townhomes at Dellacort at Columbia Point Drive in Richland. jking@tricityherald.com

Townhomes that took years to build in Richland were snapped up in just a couple of months by eager residents.

The first phase of the 14-unit Dellacort at Columbia Point was finished in the spring and construction on the last eight units recently started.

“We bought land some time ago and it was delayed. Once we started, it was half framed when COVID hit,” said homebuilder Stan Nuxall. “It really went together at a snail’s speed throughout COVID.”

Nuxall, owner of Greenplan Construction and SL Nuxall Real Estate Services, said when they finally were done, the units sold in no time.

The first five went for $384,000 to $450,000.

They’re all three levels, with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,300 square feet plus a garage. Countertops are quartz, walk-in showers are tile and details are high-end throughout.

But there’s no adjacent yard. Nor is there property, though they are in an ideal location for many buyers.

“It has become a much more desirable area on the point,” he said. “Buyers are choosing the location over the home design.”

Paying a premium

When Nuxall first bought the land for the Dellacort project, he thought he would be able to price the homes in the low $300,000 range.

But the price of materials and labor have significantly increased in the past year, and prices reflected that.

Columbia Point also has continued to build up over the years to bring in new residents with LULU Craft Bar & Kitchen and the Vine Wine and Craft Bar and Drumheller’s in The Lodge at Columbia Point all opening within the past five years.

Plus other restaurants like The Bradley restaurant and Longship Cellars opening just a bike ride away.

Nuxall said that the target buyer are those who are living an active lifestyle — perhaps retirees who still bicycle, kayak and walk and enjoy the walkability to nearby stores and eateries.

The next phase of townhomes will sit along the Columbia Point Golf Club.

Prices will reflect the view and the sky-high lumber prices of the past year and likely will have a starting sales point of more than $500,000.

He said last week that the foundation was just being poured and that he expects these last townhomes to be ready for sale by February or March 2022.