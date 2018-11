Step into this futuristic $5.7 million Malibu home featured in ‘Star Trek’ that is for sale

By

November 06, 2018 08:44 PM

A futuristic-looking house in Malibu, CA, just hit the market for $5.7 million, and it happened to be one featured in a Season 3 episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” that aired in 1989.